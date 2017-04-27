SGA happenings this quarter

Senior Send-off: Sign-ups for the ShoreBreak and Funny Bone comedy club events continue through next week and are available through the Student Affairs Office. Already, 104 people have purchased tickets for the events, a new school record!

SGA Elections: Voting begins April 24 and runs through April 28. Students may cast their votes through Blackboard. Officers will be announced May 4.

*Students are encouraged to contact SGA president Nich Hipple for more information.

Mickella Rast

mjrast@vwc.edu