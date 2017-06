On Tuesday, April 18th the Beta Upsilon Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated hosted a Throwback Tuesday activity hour. There were performances by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Beta Upsilon Chapter, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Rho Alpha Chapter, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Beta Gamma Chapter, the Elite M.A.R.L.I.N. Steppers, and the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

