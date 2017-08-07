Diane Hotaling retires after 32 years

Director of Community Service Diane Hotaling is set to retire after 32 years of employment with Virginia Wesleyan University, as announced by Vice President for Student Affairs Keith Moore on July 21. Hotaling’s final day is Tuesday, Aug. 15.

“After 32 years and some change, it is my time to part,” Hotaling said. “My season here is up. I’ve been nudged to move along and contribute in other ways.”

A dedicated member of the Virginia Wesleyan community, Hotaling values the connections she has made with students and colleagues during her three decades with the university.

“I have the best job on campus. I put my heart and soul into Virginia Wesleyan,” Hotaling said. “I hope I’ve left things better than I found them.”

Moore, who initially announced Hotaling’s retirement to the students, values her service both on and off the campus.

“Diane is a valued member of the university and greater Hampton Roads community and her leadership will be dearly missed,” Moore said.

Gwendolynn Malone, a senior and the office manager for the community service office, will miss Hotaling, but understands her circumstance.

“Ms. Diane is an amazing person with an amazing heart,” Malone said. “Words cannot describe how she will be missed, but to everything there is a season.”

Hotaling stated that Virginia Wesleyan helped raise both her and her family since starting her journey with the school in 1985 at the age of 24. She served as director of publications and was then named the coordinator of marketing and communications in 1996. In 1998, Hotaling was appointed as the editor of Marlin Magazine and given the title by which she is known today, director of community service.

The future of the community service office and its leadership are still in discussion between Moore and Provost Timothy O’Rourke. However, Malone believes that no matter the decision, the office will continue to prosper.

“No one will ever be able to fill her [Hotaling] shoes, but she has made a road that many will walk on,” Malone said. “I cannot wait to see the growth of the seed she has planted.”

Justin Smith

jrsmith2@vwu.edu