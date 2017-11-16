“Other than Real” art exhibit

Virginia Wesleyan University welcomes the “Other than Real” art exhibition from Nov. 9 through to Jan. 5. This exhibit will be held in the Neil Britton Gallery that is connected to the Hofheimer Library on the Virginia Wesleyan campus.

Students from campus are encouraged to enter the gallery and experience first-hand viewing of the multiple expressionistic, ambiguous and imperiously mysterious forms of art that will be shown by numerous artists. Students will experience a new take on the world as they view the artwork done by these artists and compare their thoughts on the artist’s pieces and the world which they live.

The idea is to create a different view of the world to the minds of people and expand the ideas of realism which these artist challenge in their pieces of the world. “Art is not truth. Truth conforms to reality. Art invents reality,” Walter Darby Bannard said.

The various artists who will have their work displayed in the exhibit will be as followed: Robyn Bailey, Nicole Harp, Christine Harris, Wade Mickley, Greta Pratt, John Roth, and Susan Tolbert. On Nov. 9, the artists held an open reception and panel discussion in the Neil Britton Gallery, where students and faculty gathered to listen to artist’s views on their work and others and answer questions from 6 to 8 p.m.

Students love getting to know talented artists and learning about the view they have on their pieces of art work and their colleague’s art works as well. “I think it is really cool to have these artist’s display their amazing pieces in our university. I hope to learn more about who these artists are and where they came from. I personally, believe it is good to understand an artists’ style if you get to know who they are personally” junior Hannah Turner said.

The Neil Britton Art Gallery holds works of faculty and students from both the Hampton Roads and University areas. The gallery holds many different exhibits throughout the years, as well as the “Other than Real” exhibit.

The “PlantBot Genetics- Cross Pollination” exhibit was just hosted in the Neil Britton Gallery from Aug. 12 to Oct. 27, and held multiple receptions and workshops which were available to student and faculty from all over the Hampton roads area.

And following the “Other than Real” art exhibit will be the VWU faculty art show, which will begin at the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year and finish with the end of the 2018 school year. This art show is for strictly Virginia Wesleyan University art department faculty to display their pieces of artwork to the public to see. This exhibit will include portfolio reviews, a student jury show, and a senior exhibition.

All students, even non-art degree graduates, are encouraged to come and see the pieces of artwork that will be in the Neil Britton Gallery from Nov. 9 through Jan. 5. The gallery is free admission and open to all public, Virginia Wesleyan students and non-students; Monday through Sunday with varying times. The “Other than Real” art exhibit is a fun way students can meet and learn about artists within the student body but also local artists as well, and are encouraged to create their own artwork as well.

“When creating art, create something that has meaning because it will be all worth it in the end,” alumna Caitlyn Hogge shared about the fun art brings to her life and hopes it will bring the same joy to fellow students at Virginia Wesleyan student body.

Brianna Kidwell

bnclarkson@vwu.edu