Men’s basketball off to scorching start

Marlins men’s basketball team continues their dominant start this season. Currently 7-0, the Marlins have answered a lot of questions that they had looming over them coming into the season. The Marlins had these questions because last year they were averaging 82 points per game as a team and they only returned 24 points per game. After this 7-0 start, the Marlins are averaging 86.3 points per game. “Everything is just working,” sophomore Percy Burt said. The Marlins are being led by sophomore phenom Lamont Steward. The 6’6 forward/guard combo is averaging 17.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. On top of being named ODAC player of the week, this past weekend he and junior guard Keijon Honore were named to the All-Tournament team for the N.C. Wesleyan Tip-Off Classic.

What looks to be working for the Marlins is the fact that everyone is a scoring option. It is early in the season, but the Marlin’s have three players scoring in double figures consistently. This allows them a better opportunity, game in and game out, because they are not relying on one guy to be hot every night. The Marlins look to continue their success this week playing Averett on Wednesday and Roanoke on Saturday.

Corey King

ckking1@vwu.edu