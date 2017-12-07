Women’s basketball cutting it close

The women’s basketball team is off to a decent start in the 2017-2018 season. They are currently 3-4 this year, and one of those losses coming against conference opponent Lynchburg. The Marlins are struggling with scoring. The Marlins, like last year, rely on the scoring of Jayla Harris, a junior from Fredericksburg, Virginia, who is averaging 18.1. The next closest average of points per game is Amanda Gerni with 7.1 points per game. The Marlins at this point in the season, need to look at becoming more solid on defense as they are allowing their opponents to out-score them by a score of 63.1 to 58.9. If the Marlins can tighten up on the defensive end, that 58.9 points per game will allow them to win more games. The Marlins are set to face off against conference opponent Guilford College this coming Saturday, Dec. 9. Guilford comes in at 1-0 in the conference and 4-1 overall.

Corey King

ckking1@vwu.edu