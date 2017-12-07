Swimming finding their stroke

The first year Marlin swim teams took their talents to Lexington, VA for the Washington & Lee Invitational on Dec. 3 and 4. The men and women both finished 5th, but in the process, individuals on both teams shined and set new school records. Junior Hayley Heath shined in the 200m individual medley with a time of 2:48.38. Sophomore Patrick McKneely impressed in the 500m freestyle with a school record of 6:26.75. On day two of competition, freshman Kristian Rinkus broke his own school records in the 100m freestyle and 100m breaststroke with times of 51.66 and 1:10.15, respectively. Coach Mike Ginder changed up his line up in the 400m freestyle and it paid off as the team of Rinkus, Jake Morgan, Kyle Woolf, and Patrick McKneely demolished the school record by 26 seconds and set the new record at 3:52.13. The Marlins return home on Dec. 8 against Salisbury University at 5 p.m.

Luke Chiasson

lachiasson@vwu.edu