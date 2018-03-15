“She Kills Monsters” Hits the VWU Stage

The light shines on a setting from a different world and an ominous voice shares the history of “Dungeons and Dragons.” She then introduces the Tilly Evans, who is a well-known Dungeons and Dragons player. The light then shines on our hero, her sister Agnes.

“She Kills Monsters” shares a story about Agnes discovering her late-sister’s hidden underworld of “Dungeons and Dragons.”

The show brings new opportunity to the theatre department. “Even the look of the theater will shock audiences,” senior and stage manager Michael McOsker said. “It is more of a runway style than what we have used in the past.”

The new advances for this show don’t stop at the stage. The department is introducing new lights, special effect lighting, and more “tech-heavy elements. “Doing this was a challenge because we have never used the whole theater or most of this equipment before, so we had to learn it and get it right in time for the show,” McOsker said.

McOsker believes that this show will bring new hope for the Susan S. Goode Fine and Performing Arts Center. “This show is a great way to close theold building. If we can do a show with this much technology and pull it off, who knows what is in store for the department when we have our new theater. This raises the bar for students who are coming through in years to come,” McOsker said.

The spring show brings excitement to the campus as tickets are going fast, but some may be wondering if a show about a niche topic is for them. “This show is made for anyone to escape from life. People play Dungeons and Dragons to be something that they aren’t and escape from reality, and that is something everyone can relate to,” McOsker said. “Tilly calls this ‘wish fulfillment’ and that is truly what it is. Your are escaping to a fantasy reality. Really, this show adults that are young at heart who can relate to the excitement and thrill.”

Tickets can be reserved by calling 757.455.3381, emailing theatretix@vwu.edu or by visiting www.showtix4u.com for Thurs., Fri. and Sat. at 7:30 p.m. and Sun. at 2:30 p.m.

Julie Ainsley

jmainsley@vwu.edu